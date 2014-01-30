Electronic Markets (EM) is a quarterly, scholarly journal edited at the University of Leipzig, Germany. Published by Springer, EM has emerged as one of the premier journals in the area of electronic and networked business. Around 7,500 institutions worldwide have online access to the journal via SpringerLink. Since 2010, Electronic Markets is included in the Social Science Citation Index with an 2015 Impact Factor of 1.404 and is listed "A" in many rankings (for more details on EM in rankings, see here).